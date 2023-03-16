Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

MN Republicans vote to block bonding bill, want to pass tax cuts first

Johnson spoke up Thursday against the state's bonding bill.
Johnson spoke up Thursday against the state's bonding bill.(MN Senate Media)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) - Minnesota Republicans voted Thursday to block the passage of a roughly $1.5 billion bonding bill.

The vote fell along party lines and, despite receiving a 34-33 vote, required a supermajority to pass. Every Republican voted against the bill. Most of them cited a need for more tax cuts before they want to sign off on another bonding bill.

The bill, if passed, would have been the state’s first bonding bill since 2020.

The Senate voted to reconsider the bill, with a 47-14 vote to table it for a later date.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty to filing several false tax returns
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
Tina Fisk
West Fargo City Administrator resigns

Latest News

School counselor
MSUM awarded $6.7 million to address mental health needs in schools
Noon News March 16 - Part 1
Noon News March 16 - Part 1
Noon News March 16 - Part 2
Noon News March 16 - Part 2
Noon Weather – March 16
Noon Weather – March 16