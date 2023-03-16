Cooking with Cash Wa
Man struck, killed by Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph, deputies say

By Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Indiana late Wednesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.

Deputies said while they were on their way to respond to that call, a second person called to report that the alleged trespasser was struck by an Amtrak train near U.S. 6 and C.R. 47.

The train was traveling almost 80 mph when the man was struck, deputies said. They also said the man was running on the tracks at the time.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

