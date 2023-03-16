Juvenile cited following threats of gun violence at the Cavalier School

CAVALIER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has been cited to juvenile court, following threats of violence at Cavalier Public Schools.

Cavalier Public Schools announced on their social media page that classes were cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday amid school shooting threats.

A screenshot of the original threat has been shared with Valley News Live that states: “I am going to shoot the school up. I came here and people are making fun of me. Seriously, I will shoot it up.” This message has not been confirmed with law enforcement to be the actual threat.

Law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate and say charges are possible against the juvenile. However, at this time they do not believe there is an active threat.

That’s why officials say school will be in session Thursday, Mar. 16. They say teachers, counselors and administration will be speaking with Pk-12 students at 8:30 a.m. about the events of the past few days.

Police Chief Jeff Osvald will also be a part of the assembly for grade 6-12. They say all 12th grade students must attend school first period and senior privileges are not in effect Thursday morning.

Topics will include age appropriate discussions to reassure school safety, dealing with emotions and a new cell phone policy. School officials say starting Thursday, students must keep cell phones in their hallway locker and they must be turned off.

They will not be allowed to use them from 7:35 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Any cell phone seen or heard by any staff member will be immediately confiscated and turned into the school office.

School leaders say the cell phone may be picked up in the office at the end of the school day.

They say this new change is being made to help enhance school safety and student well-being, as well as to promote better student engagement. Officials say parents can call the school with any questions.

