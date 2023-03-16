Cooking with Cash Wa
Happy Harry’s RibFest announces entertainment line-up

Happy Harry's RibFest June 7-10 2023
Happy Harry's RibFest June 7-10 2023(FARGODOME Staff)
By Ashlyn Hill
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The annual event to kick off summer returns to the FARGODOME. Happy Harry’s RibFest, celebrating BBQ and music, returns June 7-10. The entertainment line-up is as follows:

Wednesday night, June 7: Parmalee

Thursday night, June 8: Jimmie Allen

Friday night, June 9: Fuel

Saturday night, June 10: TBA

For more information regarding Happy Harry’s RibFest 2023 at the FARGODOME click here or call 701.241.9100.

