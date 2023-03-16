“Freezin for a reason” event in West Fargo to benefit Special Olympics ND

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) has announced its annual event, “freezin for a reason” Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics North Dakota.

This year’s event is Saturday, March 25, at The Lights, 3150 Sheyenne St., West Fargo. Registration starts 30 minutes before your plunge time. The plunge begins at 12:30 p.m. with lunch and awards to follow.

“The Polar Plunge is a fun opportunity to support local Special Olympics athletes and bring the community together,” said Nancy Hanson, President/CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota. “Your contribution and involvement help athletes return to activities, rent facilities for training and competition, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you are unable to take the Plunge, we welcome you to still come out and show your support!”

Community participation is encouraged, and plungers can participate as an individual or as a team of friends, co-workers or classmates. Everyone plunging must raise a minimum of $100 to “take the plunge” into the icy waters. Plungers may also be able to compete for prizes for:

· Best costume

· Best belly flop

· Youngest plunger

· Most money raised by a team

· Most money raised by an individual

The Polar Plunge in West Fargo is organized by community volunteers along with local law enforcement who participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics as “Guardians of the Flame.” These events, along with similar events in communities across the state, help support the more than 1,000 people served by Special Olympics North Dakota, who train and compete year-round in 14 Olympic-type sports.

For more information or to register, sponsor or volunteer for the event visit www.specialolympicsnd.org. Plungers and volunteers may register the day of the event.

All proceeds benefit programming for Special Olympics athletes across the state. Since it began, thousands of plungers have shown their bravery by taking the plunge for Special Olympics. Other plunges occur in Grand Forks, Minot, Williston and Bismarck.

Special Olympics North Dakota is part of a worldwide movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports every day around the world. Through work in sports, health education and community building, Special Olympics is addressing inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society. Every year more than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes are served in North Dakota and have an opportunity to take part in any of the 14 sports offered.

Learn more about Special Olympics North Dakota at www.SpecialOlympicsND.org

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.