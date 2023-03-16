First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Icy Start! Snow and Blowing Snow Impacting Travel

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Roads are icy! Temperatures are sliding back below freezing this morning, leading to freeze-up again and any fog/mist to deposit on cold surfaces like porches, sidewalks and windshields. Be careful stepping outside! There are also isolated areas of light snow. The next round of snow moves in from the southwest as we head toward daybreak this morning. The winds are strong out of the north, leading to blowing snow for many this morning and throughout the day.

By lunchtime, the snow will mostly be contained to Lakes Country and our eastern counties. Temps will continue to slide into the teens and twenties. The winds will continue to blow out of the north at about 25-40 mph.

The snow will start to taper off through the afternoon and into the evening hours. By the evening drive, the snow will be finished for most of the area. It will continue to snow for some place in our extreme eastern communities. The winds will remain strong, but will be more out of the northwest than north.

By bedtime, the snow organized snow will be finished. Some places in our northern counties could still see a spotty flurry or two though. The winds will be tapering off while still blowing from the north.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heading into Friday, morning lows once again return to the single digits. The light snow could last overnight through much of the day on Friday which could put a damper on any St. Patrick’s Day plans. The wind will be another issue, leading to blowing snow, reduced visibility in spots, and impacts to travel with icy roads. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper single digits and low teens.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events. That’s if we don’t get too much snow leading up to events Saturday! Breezy weather will linger into Saturday morning, but will ease throughout the day. The morning will be colder with single digits, but the afternoon warms generally into the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Mostly sunny skies are expected again Sunday. Sunday morning lows drop again into the single digits either side of zero - a few degrees colder than Saturday morning. The afternoon, though, will be a few degrees warmer in the teens to mid 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We will begin a nice warming trend on Monday. We will begin the day with temperatures in the single digits. However, we will have a big warm-up by the afternoon despite building clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. We will continue to warm up on Tuesday. Our lows will be in the single digits and teens, but our afternoon temperatures will be in the upper teens to near 30° in some places in our southeastern counties.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Our warming trend continues on Wednesday. We will begin the day with temperatures around 20°, but will warm up into the 30s for most of the area. Some places may even hit 40°! Thursday will be our last day of warming. Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Wednesday. However, there is a chance for some snow/rain mix to move into the area. We are more than a week out from this system, so it is hard to pinpoint the track, timing, and impacts of this system. We will keep you updated as this system approaches.

