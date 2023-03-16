Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Officer rescues owl with broken wing

Rescued Owl
Rescued Owl(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the morning of Wednesday, March 15, FPD Community Service Officer (CSO) Aventi responded to an animal call at a north Fargo residence. When she arrived at the scene, she found a large great horned owl with a broken wing outside of the residence.

FPD does not normally handle wildlife related calls, instead they are typically referred to North Dakota Game and Fish. In this incident, CSO Aventi could see the animal was injured and needed immediate assistance, so she contacted Game and Fish to receive clearance from their department to remove the owl and arrange for veterinary care.

CSO Aventi waded through waist-high snow in an attempt to rescue the owl. As she approached the bird, he jumped down into a window well, so CSO Aventi returned to her vehicle to retrieve a net to safely recover him.

Once CSO Aventi was able to secure the owl in her van, she transferred him to Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton — the closest permitted raptor rehabilitator to Fargo — for veterinary care for his broken wing. The owl had an identification band on his leg, which indicated he was born in early 2022 and came from the area of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty to filing several false tax returns
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer

Latest News

Crews battling massive house fire near Fergus Falls
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home & Garage - March 16
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home & Garage - March 16
Jason Markusen
Documents: Ousted West Fargo principal, para had sex at school on snow days
March Madness sign
More than 90% of March Madness brackets already busted after 3 games