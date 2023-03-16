Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Crews battling massive house fire near Fergus Falls

Valley News Live has a crew at the scene.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews battled flames Thursday afternoon at a massive house fire in Otter Tail County.

The call came in around 1 p.m. about 15 miles northeast of Fergus Falls. It was originally called in as a vehicle fire. Firefighters say the wind spread the flames to the garage and home.

Scanner traffic indicated at one point crews ran out of water battling the blaze, and several fire departments were called to help.

Valley News Live has a crew at the scene. We’re told that the flames are out, but crews are still working and there is significant damage. Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty to filing several false tax returns
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer

Latest News

Rescued Owl
Fargo Officer rescues owl with broken wing
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home & Garage - March 16
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home & Garage - March 16
Jason Markusen
Documents: Ousted West Fargo principal, para had sex at school on snow days
March Madness sign
More than 90% of March Madness brackets already busted after 3 games