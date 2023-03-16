Crews battling massive house fire near Fergus Falls

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews battled flames Thursday afternoon at a massive house fire in Otter Tail County.

The call came in around 1 p.m. about 15 miles northeast of Fergus Falls. It was originally called in as a vehicle fire. Firefighters say the wind spread the flames to the garage and home.

Scanner traffic indicated at one point crews ran out of water battling the blaze, and several fire departments were called to help.

Valley News Live has a crew at the scene. We’re told that the flames are out, but crews are still working and there is significant damage. Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.