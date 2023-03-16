Cooking with Cash Wa
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

