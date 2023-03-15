Woman dies in car vs. semi crash in northern valley

ST. THOMAS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a car vs. semi crash in northern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 81 near St. Thomas around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The crash report says the car driven by a 58-year-old woman from Grand Forks went over a long patch of ice and slid into the opposite lane, getting hit by a semi.

The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old man from Mexico, had minor injuries.

The name of the woman will be released at another time. The report says she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

