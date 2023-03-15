Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Woman dies in car vs. semi crash in northern valley

Deadly Crash Graphic
Deadly Crash Graphic(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. THOMAS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a car vs. semi crash in northern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 81 near St. Thomas around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The crash report says the car driven by a 58-year-old woman from Grand Forks went over a long patch of ice and slid into the opposite lane, getting hit by a semi.

The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old man from Mexico, had minor injuries.

The name of the woman will be released at another time. The report says she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
Fargo Police
Five people detained after Red River SWAT conducts high-risk search warrant
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
Death penalty notice withdrawn for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.

Latest News

Amela Muratovic and her family show a photo of Aldina Sulejmani
Fergus Falls Mother Breaks Silence
MISSING TEEN LAST SEEN IN FARGO
Fargo Police ask publics assistance in finding missing teen
Summit Carbon Solutions
Public Service Carbons holds hearing about Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline
I94 from Barnesville to Downer closed
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer