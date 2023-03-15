West Fargo City Administrator resigns

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After seven-years as the City of West Fargo’s Administrator, Tina Fisk has submitted her resignation.

City officials say Fisk submitted her resignation on the morning of Wednesday, March 15, but couldn’t provide an explanation as to why or what lead up to her exit. There wasn’t an investigation or any complaints submitted against Fisk in the days and weeks leading up to her resignation, according to the city. Her departure is effective immediately.

The West Fargo City Commission is expected to discuss replace Fisk at next week’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 20.

