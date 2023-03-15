Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo City Administrator resigns

Tina Fisk
Tina Fisk(City of West Fargo)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After seven-years as the City of West Fargo’s Administrator, Tina Fisk has submitted her resignation.

City officials say Fisk submitted her resignation on the morning of Wednesday, March 15, but couldn’t provide an explanation as to why or what lead up to her exit. There wasn’t an investigation or any complaints submitted against Fisk in the days and weeks leading up to her resignation, according to the city. Her departure is effective immediately.

The West Fargo City Commission is expected to discuss replace Fisk at next week’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 20.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
Fargo Police
Five people detained after Red River SWAT conducts high-risk search warrant
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

West Fargo Fire
Man charged in connection to January house fire in West Fargo
Semi crash, fire I-94
Semi crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo
Benefit concert announced to fund new children's museum in Grand Forks
Tom Brosseau & Friends Benefit Concert with Special Guests John C. Reilly and Terry Dullum Announced
Gov. Doug Burgum
New ND law offers alcohol tax sharing agreements with tribal nations