Tom Brosseau & Friends Benefit Concert with Special Guests John C. Reilly and Terry Dullum Announced

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Empire Arts Center located off Demers avenue in Grand Forks will host Tom Brosseau & Friends Concert featuring special guest John C. Reilly, and hosted by Terry Dullum, on Sunday, March 26th at 6:00 PM. The concert will also feature folk singer and Prairie Public Radio Host Tom Brosseau.

All proceeds from the event will go towards funding a new children’s museum to be located in Grand Forks.

Featuring singer Heidi Gluck, bassist Bob Cary, guitarist John Jay Lardinois, violinist Tamara Caroline Bertram, and The Waddington Brothers. Terry Dullum is the evening’s emcee. Representatives from the museum will say a few words, too. Reception following with drinks and desserts.

If you don’t live in Grand Forks, and want to attend the show but can’t, you can still donate. Help make the dream of a new children’s museum come true and follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/GFChildrensMuseum.

Tom Brosseau is a folksinger and songwriter from North Dakota. He comes from a working family with a musical background, though none have received formal training. His grandmother, Lillian Uglem, taught him the acoustic guitar while he was in grade school. He has toured Japan, Canada, Portugal, Iceland, and Australia; performed in bars, backyards, grand halls, subways, theaters, retirement communities; exchanged songs and poetry with many talented artists, including Susan Orlean, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Patrick Marber, Bonnie Raitt, and the late Sam Hinton.

John C. Reilly is an American film and theatre actor. Debuting in Casualties of War in 1989, he is one of several actors whose careers were launched by Brian De Palma. To date, he has appeared in more than fifty films, including three separate films in 2002, each of which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. John was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Chicago and a Grammy Award for the song “Walk Hard,” which he performed in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Terry Dullum is an award-winning journalist and one of the region’s most popular humorists, speakers and emcees. Terry was part of a newsroom that won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of the 1997 Red River Valley flood and an Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Award for team coverage in 2014.

