Study: Approx. 75% of Great Plains Food Bank recipients have chronic health condition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new study released by the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo shows 75% of respondents have a chronic health condition. That was just one piece of information the food bank learned from a new survey.

617 surveys were completed at 68 different food distribution sites across 45 counties for the Hunger on the Plains 2023 study.

The study shows that of the respondents, 37 percent of the clients served are children, 17 percent are older adults, 14 percent are veterans and 13 percent are single caregivers.

The statistics on hunger get worse when looking at Native Americans populations. The study shows Native Americans, American Indians and Alaskan Natives face hunger at seven times the rate of other communities.

The study also shows one in three people who use the food bank do not have access to a working vehicle.

This survey is the first of its kind since 2018. Great Plains Food Bank hopes to use this information to reduce the food insecurity rate by five percent by 2030.

