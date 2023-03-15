Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Semi crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo

Semi crash, fire I-94
Semi crash, fire I-94(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A portion of I-94 has been closed after a crash involving semi trucks Wednesday afternoon.

NDDOT and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo due to an incident involving trucks carrying hazardous materials. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are affected.

There is a detour set up on N.D. Highway 10. This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
Fargo Police
Five people detained after Red River SWAT conducts high-risk search warrant
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

West Fargo Fire
Man charged in connection to January house fire in West Fargo
Benefit concert announced to fund new children's museum in Grand Forks
Tom Brosseau & Friends Benefit Concert with Special Guests John C. Reilly and Terry Dullum Announced
Tina Fisk
West Fargo City Administrator resigns
Gov. Doug Burgum
New ND law offers alcohol tax sharing agreements with tribal nations