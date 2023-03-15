Semi crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A portion of I-94 has been closed after a crash involving semi trucks Wednesday afternoon.

NDDOT and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo due to an incident involving trucks carrying hazardous materials. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are affected.

There is a detour set up on N.D. Highway 10. This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

