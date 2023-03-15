Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota hunters, and fishers need new license before April 1st

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota anglers, trappers and hunters are reminded that new licenses are required beginning April 1.

You can purchase new licenses through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Once the license is processed, hunters and anglers will have the option to print a hard copy and download the license to a smart phone or mobile device, which is helpful when asked to show proof while out hunting or fishing in rural areas that lack cellular service.

Licenses can also be purchased at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state. The 2023-24 small game, fishing licenses are effective April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
Fargo Police
Five people detained after Red River SWAT conducts high-risk search warrant
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

This antique clock was stolen during a garage break-in.
‘Super uneasy’: S. Fargo woman searching for antique clock after garage break-in
(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)
Bally Sports North parent company files for bankruptcy
Man charged in connection to January house fire in West Fargo
Man charged in connection to January house fire in West Fargo
Semi crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo
Semi crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo