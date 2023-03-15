North Dakota hunters, and fishers need new license before April 1st

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota anglers, trappers and hunters are reminded that new licenses are required beginning April 1.

You can purchase new licenses through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Once the license is processed, hunters and anglers will have the option to print a hard copy and download the license to a smart phone or mobile device, which is helpful when asked to show proof while out hunting or fishing in rural areas that lack cellular service.

Licenses can also be purchased at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state. The 2023-24 small game, fishing licenses are effective April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.