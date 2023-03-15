Man stabbed after confronting unknown man at his residence

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Police say a 41-year-old man was stabbed after confronting another man outside his residence last night.

Moorhead police says they were dispatched to the 400 Block of 17th St. S. at approximately 9:40 p.m. last night March 14, for a report of a stabbing.

The victim stated he went outside when he noticed an unknown man standing next to a vehicle in the driveway and exchanged words, which then escalated to a physical confrontation resulting in the suspect stabbing the man in his left side.

Police say the suspect fled westbound, and the victim contacted 911.

The victim was transported to Essentia Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and weapon were not located but the victim provided a brief description of the suspect as an adult Native American male with an unknown physical or clothing description at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. Area residents are asked to check their surveillance equipment to assist in obtaining a better description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak with on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

