Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man pleads guilty to filling several false tax returns

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is pleading guilty to filing 30 false tax returns, totaling more than $105,000 in fake deductions.

The U.S. Attorney for North Dakota says 43-year-old Thompson Tarr from Fargo prepared hundreds of tax returns for people and lied on several of them.

Tarr pleaded guilty in federal court to one violation of aiding and assisting the preparation of a false tax return. The defendant admits he claimed tax exemptions on behalf of a taxpayer who was not entitled to it.

In total, 13 taxpayers had documents filed incorrectly by Tarr, resulting in the total of $105,474.00 of false deductions and credits.

Authorities are urging people to still review their tax documents, even if they hire someone to do it for them.

“Honest taxpayers are the ones hurt by deliberate violations of federal tax laws,” U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Mac Schneider says. “Protecting those taxpayers and public funds are key priorities of the United States Attorney’s Office.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
Fargo Police
Five people detained after Red River SWAT conducts high-risk search warrant
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
TIMOTHY ENGSTROM
Fargo man facing felony charges for child porn

Latest News

Red River Zoo Sloth passes away
Beloved Red River Zoo sloth passes away
NDT – St. Paddy’s Day Coin Hunt - March 15
NDT – St. Paddy’s Day Coin Hunt - March 15
NDT - Top Talkers – March 15
NDT - Top Talkers – March 15
Great Plains Food Bank
Study: Approx. 75% of Great Plains Food Bank recipients have chronic health condition