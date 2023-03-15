Man pleads guilty to filling several false tax returns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is pleading guilty to filing 30 false tax returns, totaling more than $105,000 in fake deductions.

The U.S. Attorney for North Dakota says 43-year-old Thompson Tarr from Fargo prepared hundreds of tax returns for people and lied on several of them.

Tarr pleaded guilty in federal court to one violation of aiding and assisting the preparation of a false tax return. The defendant admits he claimed tax exemptions on behalf of a taxpayer who was not entitled to it.

In total, 13 taxpayers had documents filed incorrectly by Tarr, resulting in the total of $105,474.00 of false deductions and credits.

Authorities are urging people to still review their tax documents, even if they hire someone to do it for them.

“Honest taxpayers are the ones hurt by deliberate violations of federal tax laws,” U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Mac Schneider says. “Protecting those taxpayers and public funds are key priorities of the United States Attorney’s Office.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

