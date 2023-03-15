Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man charged in connection to January house fire in West Fargo

West Fargo Fire
West Fargo Fire(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man has been charged in connection to a house fire that occurred back in January.

The West Fargo Police Department says 31-year-old Nicholas Fradet of West Fargo, North Dakota was charged with one count of endangering by fire or explosion and one count of animal cruelty, both of these charges are Class C felonies.

The charges come after a fire on January 10 where crews were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 17 St. E., when crews arrived on scene, there were several active fires throughout the home. There were three adults in the home at the time of the fire. A victim was treated by Sanford Ambulance. Two dogs were also rescued from the home and treated on scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
Fargo Police
Five people detained after Red River SWAT conducts high-risk search warrant
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

Semi crash, fire I-94
Semi crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo
Benefit concert announced to fund new children's museum in Grand Forks
Tom Brosseau & Friends Benefit Concert with Special Guests John C. Reilly and Terry Dullum Announced
Tina Fisk
West Fargo City Administrator resigns
Gov. Doug Burgum
New ND law offers alcohol tax sharing agreements with tribal nations