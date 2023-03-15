Man charged in connection to January house fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man has been charged in connection to a house fire that occurred back in January.

The West Fargo Police Department says 31-year-old Nicholas Fradet of West Fargo, North Dakota was charged with one count of endangering by fire or explosion and one count of animal cruelty, both of these charges are Class C felonies.

The charges come after a fire on January 10 where crews were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 17 St. E., when crews arrived on scene, there were several active fires throughout the home. There were three adults in the home at the time of the fire. A victim was treated by Sanford Ambulance. Two dogs were also rescued from the home and treated on scene.

