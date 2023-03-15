Cooking with Cash Wa
KidCo. Children’s Museum opens doors with future plans for expansion

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The KidCo. Children’s Museum opened last week and now they are working on plans to expand.

KidCo. is geared toward children between the ages of 1 and 8. Kids will get to explore a variety of exhibits that are not only meant for fun but to learn.

The owner says opening the museum has been a mission to fill a void in the community.

“It’s really important to have a place where kids can come interact together. We all learned more than ever in the last few years how social interaction really is. Having a place where they can get together have their own little interactions and create their own relationships,” said Aaron Duma.

KidCo. will be expanding next door into the old Hot Dog Pet Salon on Center Avenue in Moorhead.

The owner says this will increase the museum’s space by 50%. The plan is to add more exhibits such as a tree house with a slide and a few birthday party rooms.

