Freezing Drizzle/Light Snow Threatens for Later Today

TODAY:

Milder day today, but it will feature some spotty snow and a freezing drizzle chance. Low temperatures only drop into the teens west and low 20s east into MN. Behind the frontal passage, expect the wind to pick back up out of the north.

Into the afternoon, winds may gust around 30mph leading to areas of blowing snow and creating icy roads yet again. In addition to the windy conditions, there will be some wintry weather passing through. Around the lunch hour, we are monitoring freezing drizzle and light icing conditions primarily in southeastern ND. Meanwhile, light snow is expected mainly north of I-94 in ND into the later afternoon and evening hours. A couple inches of snow is possible. Icing will generally be a couple hundredths. See the maps page for accumulation potential.

END OF WEEK STORM CHANCE: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY & FRIDAY

THURSDAY - FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: At this time, the snow looks to be mainly to the south and east on Thursday, but not all forecast models are in agreement at this time which also adds to the uncertainty of impacts within our region. We will be keeping a very close eye on this system for you as many are ready for a break from the wintry weather! In addition, strong winds will develop around the low leading to blowing/drifting and icing up the roads. Lows and highs will be in the teens to low 20s as temperatures hold mainly steady Thursday. Heading into Friday, morning lows once again return to the single digits. The light snow could last overnight through much of the day on Friday which could put a damper on any St. Patrick’s Day plans. The wind will be another issue, leading to blowing snow, reduced visibility in spots, and impacts to travel with icy roads. High temperatures Friday will mainly be in the teens.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events. That’s if we don’t get too much snow leading up to events Saturday! Saturday morning will be colder with single digits, but the afternoon warms generally into the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Mostly sunny skies are expected again Sunday. Sunday morning lows drop again into the single digits either side of zero - a few degrees colder than Saturday morning. The afternoon, though, will be a few degrees warmer in the teens to mid 20s.

UNSETTLED INTO THE LONGER RANGE FORECAST:

Monday and Tuesday are looking to be generally quiet - highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, we do have eyes on Wednesday-Friday. There is potential for more wintry weather. We are monitoring the chance for some rain/snow/ice along with wind as well. It’s far too soon for any details, but we will bring you updates as it nears.

