Fergus Falls Mother Breaks Silence

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) -

A Fergus Falls mother is breaking her silence after her 3 month old daughter was found dead in a foster care home in January.

Amela Muratovic said on Jan. 16 early in the morning she received a knock on her door from child protective services, informing her that her three-month-old daughter, Aldina Sulejmani, had died.

“I had a knock on my door, they said my daughter had passed away,” Muratovic said.

“We didn’t know why and we didn’t know what happened.”

For Amela, She says there’s still questions that she’s not getting answers to. In a letter sent to her on March 8, Records indicate after an investigation, there was proof of maltreatment and abuse. As well as listed head trauma as the cause of Aldina’s death. However, all the details and timelines are still blurry to the mother of 5.

“I don’t even have all the information,” Muratovich said.

“What time was she pronounced dead, When did they find her, I have no idea.”

In other instances, Amelia’s other children have been noted with scratches and bruises after visits with their respective foster family, which leaves her concerned about their well being.

“You know they say took my kids away due to safety and to be protected.” Muratovich said.

“If she was protected, She’d still be here with us.”

As for what’s next, Amela says she’s not done fighting For what she’s lost.

“I Just want those responsible to be charged,” Muratovich said.

“There’s no amount of money in this world that could compensate for what we’ve lost”

Valley News Live reached out to the Child Services agent assigned to this case on the scene of the interview,

They were unable to comment.

