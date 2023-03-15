Fargo Theatre celebrates 97th birthday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The iconic Fargo Theatre located downtown on Broadway turned 97 years old on Wednesday.

The theatre was originally built in 1926 and quickly became an iconic symbol for the downtown community.

It was built as cinema and vaudeville theatre, but also as a place for the arts of all kinds to be featured.

Sean Volk, development & engagement manager said he feels lucky that a place like the theatre not only is still up and running, but is also a place that so many still enjoy to this day.

“I mean what an honor. It’s so exciting to be in our community and to be a gathering place for so many people,” Volk said. “The Fargo theatre has a unique link to the past. We were built as a movie theatre and a vaudeville house, so we were always intended to play movies and have entertainment live on our stage. It’s really exciting that 97 years later we’re still doing that.

Volk said that he enjoys the fact that the theatre is a part of the community and is a place that feels like home.

“You know, the Fargo theatre, it feels like home,” Volk said. “You know for movie lovers, for people who are from the area, I think it doesn’t get anymore specific or iconic than the Fargo theatre.”

To celebrate their birthday, they will be hosting the annual Fargo Film Festival at the theatre next week from March 21-25. The festival is the largest fundraiser for the theatre.

