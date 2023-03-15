Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police ask publics assistance in finding missing teen

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police posted to their social media asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

15-year old male, Ishmael Bangarwo was last seen in South Fargo on Saturday, March, 11th around 3p.m. Ismael is 5′9′ 145lbs with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with an animal/monster design on front. He has blue, red, and white pajama pants and has a white striped Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information about Ishmael’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

