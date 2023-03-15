Beloved Red River Zoo sloth passes away

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo announced the passing of their beloved sloth today.

The zoo said that Milo a two-toed sloth passed away on March 12.

Milo was a cherished member of the zoo and brought joy and wonder to countless visitors during his time at the zoo.

The zoo says his gentle nature and captivating presence will be remembered by all who had the privilege of encountering him. And says he contributed significantly to raising awareness about the conservation of sloths and their natural habitats.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.