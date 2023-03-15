Airport parking woes continue at Hector

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring Break is in full swing for most in the Red River Valley, but those coming to or from Hector International Airport in north Fargo say parking is nothing but a nightmare.

Several viewers tell us when they have gone to pick up their loved ones or park their car before a trip, it’s been nearly impossible to find a parking spot both in the short and long-term lots due to bad park jobs by other drivers, and deep snow in other open spots. Others tell us they have gone to the airport to park and saw up to 30 available spots, however, airport signage stated the lots were full.

Airport officials say the open spots are actually taken because they’re reserved.

In a statement from the SP+ Corporation Company to Valley News Live, a representative stated:

“Prepaid reservations are available at all of the parking lots (Short Term, Long Term and Economy). As a result, we typically need to close the parking lots in advance to accommodate passengers with parking reservations. Passengers can visit Hector International Airport’s website (https://www.fargoairport.com/) to prepay and make a parking reservation in advance of their trip. We have signage at the kiosk that communicates the status of the lot for passengers with reservations. However, we recognize the confusion and how this may be perceived thus we are putting in place additional signage leading up to the entrance of the closed lots with hopes of better communicating this message and the reason spaces may appear to be available.”

Airport officials say March is one of their busiest times of the year, and travelers should plan ahead to avoid situations like this by getting a ride to the airport, or making a reservation for a parking spot ahead of your travels.

