Young boy visits Wadena firefighters who saved him from burning home

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters in Wadena, Minnesota, got a special visitor this week. Four-year-old Travis and his family stopped by the fire hall to meet with firefighters, tour the trucks, see equipment and eat McDonald’s.

The Wadena Fire Department says Travis was trapped in a house fire on January 18. Firefighters responded to 418 3rd Street SW around 1:00 a.m. and learned that the young boy was still inside. Law enforcement tried to enter the house and search for Travis, but weren’t able to because of the heavy smoke.

Firefighters found the four-year-old and saved him from the burning house. He was taken to Tri-County Health Care and then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“We were so happy to see this positive outcome from this incident and that he is doing great! Thank you to the family for stopping by tonight and visiting with us!” the department posted on Facebook.

On February 1, the Wadena Fire Department was presented a Certificate of Valor for the quick actions taken on January 18.

“Solid work from our members at WFD. These type of calls take teamwork and quick actions. All of our members fell back on training. We are proud to serve our citizens.”

