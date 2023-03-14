Train collides with car, driver arrested

FARDEN TOWNSHIP, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Hubbard County Sheriffs Department responded to a report of a vehicle struck by a Burlington Northern Train in Farden Township.

Medical personnel arrived on scene to find 53-year old Robert Idovich Jr. of rural Cass Lake was driving North in a pickup as he approached the stop sign for the train tracks. Idovich skidded past the stop sign where his truck stalled and came to a stop on the train tracks.

Idovich exited his vehicle just moments before the train collided with his pickup truck. The train consisted of three employees and there were no injuries involved in the crash.

Police arrested Idovich and he was transferred to the Hubbard County Jail. Police say Idovich’s driving status was Cancelled inimical to Public Safety which means there is good cause to believe that the operation of a motor vehicle on the highways by the person would be harmful to public safety.

This crash is under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriffs Office.

