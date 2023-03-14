Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Suspect arrested for arson of Adams County Deputy’s home

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man is in jail facing three felony counts for allegedly trying to burn down the home of a North Dakota Sheriff’s Deputy.

Zachary Mayo was booked into the Southwest Multi County Correctional Center on one count of felony arson and two counts of endangering a life by fire. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Mayo was one of three contractors that Chief Deputy Jeff Gooss hired to do renovations on his home.

On March 3, a 911 call was made to report a structure fire at 301 N. Main Street in Hettinger, ND. The home is owned by Chief Deputy Gooss, who is also the lead narcotics detective. Gooss’ family was not home at the time of the fire, as the house was being remodeled. The fire was quickly put out and damage was isolated to the living room.

After conducting interviews and reviewing security footage, investigators determined that Mayo intentionally set fire to the home and the other two workers were not aware of Mayo’s intentions.

Sheriff Jordan Fisher says Mayo has a lengthy history with Chief Deputy Gooss, as he has arrested Mayo’s girlfriend, girlfriend’s parents and mother on drug and child neglect charges.

“It is believed this was a targeted attack against Chief Deputy Gooss as pay back for ASCO’s zero tolerance drug stance,” Sheriff Fisher said. “While these may be scary times, your Sheriff’s Office will not cower or back away from protecting our community.”

In Chief Deputy Gooss’ own words, “If a doper isn’t trying to burn your house down, you’re not working hard enough.”

An arrest warrant for Zachary Mayo was obtained and he was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Torrey Westrom
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jason Markusen
UPDATE: West Fargo School Board accepts Legacy Elementary principal’s resignation after allegations of inappropriate behavior
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota Senate passes ‘Free School Meal’ bill
Noon News March 14 - Part 2
Noon News March 14 - Part 2
Victims Killed in Richland County Crash Identified
Victims Killed in Richland County Crash Identified
Mr. Food – Lemon Chess Pie – March 14
Mr. Food – Lemon Chess Pie – March 14