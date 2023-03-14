Cooking with Cash Wa
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico

(Department of Justice)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 30-year-old Macalla Lee Knott, aka Kayla, from St. Cloud pled guilty in Federal Court in Fargo to the offenses of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Money Laundering Conspiracy and Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE).

Knott admitted to supervising, managing, and leading more than five people in the enterprise. Knott, who had been living in Mexico since March of 2020, directed shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl to various distributors across the upper Midwest and arranged payments to sources of supply in Mexico.

This case is part of an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the international trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl and was aided by coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.

This investigation has led to eighteen (18) defendants charged in North Dakota. The investigation has been tied to seizures of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 9 pounds of fentanyl powder and 120,000 fentanyl pills. The investigation remains very active.

Sentenced in this case so far are:

Mary Thompson, 29, Moorhead, Minnesota – 100 months (8.3 years) imprisonment and 3 years supervised release.

Melanie Quick, 28, St. Cloud, Minnesota – 108 months (9 years) imprisonment and 3 years supervised release.

Knott’s sentencing is scheduled for August 7, 2023.

