Roof collapse at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, no injuries immediately reported

10:30 A.M. UPDATE: Due to the roof collapse, Essentia Health has prompted evacuations and cancellations of appointments for staff and patients at the Miller Hill Mall location.

Spokespeople say the snow-related collapse was not directly over the Essentia property.

The Essentia Health-Miller Hill Pharmacy, Center for Personal Fitness, Therapy and Performance Center, Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center, the Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth), and the Essentia Health Surgery Center-Miller Hill are all closed for the remainder of Tuesday.

Decisions about reopening will be made with mall leadership.

All affected patients will be able to reschedule their appointments.

9:40 A.M. UPDATE: Duluth Fire officials are on scene at the Miller Hill Mall, where authorities have confirmed part of the roof collapsed Tuesday morning.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, they responded to the mall near Applebee’s Restaurant around 9 a.m.

Map showing area affected by roof collapse at Miller Hill Mall

No injuries were immediately reported, according to the fire department.

There was no immediate word on what caused the roof collapse or which section of the roof was impacted.

The mall has been evacuated and the public is being asked to stay away from the area. The mall will remain closed for the time being, according to mall spokespeople.

Northern News Now has a crew on scene.

Our reporter says multiple fire and police cars are at the mall as of 9:37 a.m.

Witnesses, who were working at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Applebee’s at the time of the incident, told our reporter they were told to evacuate immediately after the incident.

Miller Hill Mall roof collapse

One witness said the area smelled strongly of natural gas.

We are working to confirm more details Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A large number of emergency responders are on scene at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth Tuesday morning after an apparent roof collapse, according to employees working inside the mall at the time.

Authorities responded to the mall off Miller Trunk Highway around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Our reporter says multiple fire trucks and police cars are on scene as of 9:24 a.m., staging outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes and Noble, and Applebees.

An employee working at Dick’s Sporting Goods Tuesday morning told our Northern News Now crew on scene that he was told to evacuate immediately adding that he was told the “roof was collapsing.”

The employee added that the building smells strongly of natural gas.

It’s unclear which section of the mall may be impacted, but an employee working at Applebee’s Tuesday morning says the stores inside are now closed.

Northern News Now has reached out to Miller Hill Mall spokespeople, but did not immediately hear back.

We are also waiting for both the Duluth Fire Department and Duluth Police Department to respond to inquiries Tuesday morning.

We have a crew on scene and are working to confirm more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

