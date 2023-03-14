Cooking with Cash Wa
Report: Alcohol involved in Clay County crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash just south of Moorhead.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along 60th Ave. S. near Hwy. 75 around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Authorities say 38-year-old Thomas Strommen of Fargo was heading east on 60th Ave. when he went off the road and hit the ditch.

The crash report says Strommen was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It also indicates alcohol was involved in the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other car was involved in the crash.

