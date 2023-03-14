Purchase a bottle of wine, 10% of proceeds will go towards Cats Cradle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cats Cradle shelter, a local no kill nonprofit that relies on donations has announced a fundraising event through their social media that will run through April 3rd and ten percent of proceeds will go towards the shelter to help cats.

OneHope Wine is partnering with Cats Cradle to donate 10% of their profits from every bottle of wine purchased through their event link. To order now you can click on this link: https://www.onehopewine.com/event/145543 and choose from their wide variety of wines. OneHope has given over $9 million back to their charity partners through fundraisers like this so far.

OneHope is produced in collaboration with renowned winemaker Rob Mondavi, Jr. and their very own winemaker, Mari Wells Coyle, so let’s join the fun and Pour for Paws.

