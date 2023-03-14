Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Veterans Cemetery receives funding for future projects

By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven announced that the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery will be receiving a grant of $1.8 million from the Veteran’s Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

The money will be used for the construction of a new columbarium for cremated remains to be placed in. The facility has been wanting to build this for a few years.

“We are very excited to finally be able to have this additional option for our veterans and their families. Any new build, any new cemetery build that the VA performs, automatically establishes a columbarium with that build. It is definitely a long time coming,” said Director of North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Pamela Helbling-Schaefer.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery hopes to start building the columbarium this spring and have it completed by the end of October 2023. There will be room for about 1,440 niches.

