MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota’s Senate Majority Leader, Kari Dziedzic, has announced she’s getting treatment for cancer.

Dziedzic said in a statement Tuesday evening that she’s been undergoing testing since January and recently learned she had cancer. The 61-year-old DFL lawmaker from Minneapolis had a successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on Monday.

Dziedzic announced that she plans to return to the capitol soon, but for the time being, will be leading her caucus remotely at the advice of her doctors.

Read the Senator’s full statement below:

“Life is full of surprises, including unwelcome challenges. In late December, I had an abnormal pap smear test. Since mid-January, I have undergone a series of additional tests and just very recently learned I have cancer. On Friday, my doctors determined I should undergo surgery on Monday to remove a cancerous tumor. I did so yesterday; the surgery was a success; and I am grateful to my doctors, nurses, and all the support staff at the University of Minnesota for the care I received. There is never a good time for anyone to learn they have cancer. I prefer being on the Senate Floor debating the issues, but like others facing health issues, I am following my doctor’s advice. I plan to physically return to the Capitol soon. Until then, I will continue leading the Senate DFL caucus, and doing the work for the people of my district and all Minnesotans through the remote technology we’ve all become accustomed to over the past few years. Regular check-ups are key to early detection and prevention of the spread of cancer. I urge everyone to visit their doctor and prioritize preventative care. Life can be rough. You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way.”

