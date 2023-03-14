Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota Senate passes ‘Free School Meal’ bill

Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota State Capitol(KBJR)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- Tuesday, the Minnesota Senate passed HF5, a bill that would provide free school meals for all children in the state.

The bill passed with a 38-26 vote.

If it becomes law, the bill would set aside roughly $420 million over the next two years to help schools provide one free lunch and one free breakfast per day for students attending Minnesota schools.

The investment represents less than 1% of the state’s education budget, according to the Senate bill’s Chief Author Heather Gustafson (DFL - Vadnais Heights).

HF5 will now head to Governor Tim Walz to be signed into law.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Torrey Westrom
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jason Markusen
UPDATE: West Fargo School Board accepts Legacy Elementary principal’s resignation after allegations of inappropriate behavior
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

Noon News March 14 - Part 2
Noon News March 14 - Part 2
Victims Killed in Richland County Crash Identified
Victims Killed in Richland County Crash Identified
Mr. Food – Lemon Chess Pie – March 14
Mr. Food – Lemon Chess Pie – March 14
Noon Weather – March 14
Noon Weather – March 14