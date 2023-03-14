Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man wins big lottery prize … for the 4th time

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.
Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.(Maryland Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (CNN) – A man in Maryland had a bit of déjà vu as he pulled off his fourth lottery win.

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket. It’s his fourth win of $50,000 or more, and he’s also won a $100,000 prize in the past as well.

Weinberg is semi-retired and works as an advocate for a counseling group. He said he buys scratch-off tickets almost every day.

This time, he plans to use his winnings to pay for some remodeling projects at home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Torrey Westrom
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jason Markusen
UPDATE: West Fargo School Board accepts Legacy Elementary principal’s resignation after allegations of inappropriate behavior
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks
Cass County home damaged following fire
Cass County home damaged following fire
Death penalty notice withdrawn for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.
Death penalty notice withdrawn for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation