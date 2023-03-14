Local animal shelter desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Journey Home Animal rescue located in Fargo, N.D. posted to their social media page today about a dog currently in their care in desperate need of a foster before 11a.m. tomorrow.

Journey rescue says he needs a foster for his time is up at the pound and he is facing euthanasia. They say this is because there is no more room at the pound and they need his kenneI. If you’d like to volunteer, help foster, or donate you can sign up today on their journeyhomeanimalrescue.org website.

They say he also needs transport from Fargo to Grand Forks by tomorrow around 11a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.