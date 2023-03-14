Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Local animal shelter desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy

Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster(None)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Journey Home Animal rescue located in Fargo, N.D. posted to their social media page today about a dog currently in their care in desperate need of a foster before 11a.m. tomorrow.

Journey rescue says he needs a foster for his time is up at the pound and he is facing euthanasia. They say this is because there is no more room at the pound and they need his kenneI. If you’d like to volunteer, help foster, or donate you can sign up today on their journeyhomeanimalrescue.org website.

They say he also needs transport from Fargo to Grand Forks by tomorrow around 11a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jason Markusen
UPDATE: Legacy Elementary principal resigns after allegations of inappropriate behavior
Torrey Westrom
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
Jackknifed semi on westbound I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Blowing snow creating slippery road conditions

Latest News

Complaint related to research misconduct, animal abuse filed against the University of North Dakota
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
6:30pm News March 13 - Part 1
6:30pm News March 13 - Part 1
6:30pm News March 13 - Part 2
6:30pm News March 13 - Part 2