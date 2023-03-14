Fourth summer concert announced at The Lights in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - EPIC Events just announced the fourth summer concert of 2023. Country star Gary Allan will perform live at The Lights on Saturday, August 12.

The doors will open for attendees at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. with opener George Birge.

The California native released his first album, USED HEART FOR SALE, in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums. Allan’s first first new album in eight years, RUTHLESS, was released in June 2021.

General Admission standing tickets are priced at $49 plus fees and VIP standing tickets start at $64 plus fees. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at Ticketmaster.com. This event will be rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.

For more information on this show along with previously announced concerts Hairball, Sawyer Brown and Blackhawk, 38 Special and Elle King visit www.EPICEventsND.com

