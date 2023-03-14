Cooking with Cash Wa
Five people detained after Red River SWAT conducts high-risk search warrant

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Red River SWAT, The Fargo Police Department, and the Cass County Drug Task Force collaborated in a joint operation that resulted in 5 people being detained.

The coordinating agencies conducted a high-risk search warrant Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 800 block of 42nd St. S. in Fargo. The SWAT team used a Flash Sound Diversionary Device to distract suspects in an effort to perform the tasks without putting them in danger.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the individuals or if formal charges will be provided.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

