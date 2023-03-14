Fargo man facing felony charges for child porn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 46-year-old Timothy Engstrom of Fargo is being charged with two felonies after he was caught with images of child porn.

Court documents say the Fargo Police Department was alerted in December of a Snapchat user, now identified as Engstrom, that had uploaded an image to the social media platform. A search warrant was issued for Engstrom’s Snapchat user data. The search found approximately 25 photos of child sexual abuse and chat messages sharing the images, according to court records.

Police also searched Engstrom’s apartment where they seized a computer, cell phone, and memory devices. The court documents say when Engstrom was interviewed by police he told them that “he received sexual gratification from the images.”

Engstrom is now charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor and the Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited.

