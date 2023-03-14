Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo man facing felony charges for child porn

A search warrant was issued for Engstrom’s Snapchat user data.
TIMOTHY ENGSTROM
TIMOTHY ENGSTROM(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 46-year-old Timothy Engstrom of Fargo is being charged with two felonies after he was caught with images of child porn.

Court documents say the Fargo Police Department was alerted in December of a Snapchat user, now identified as Engstrom, that had uploaded an image to the social media platform. A search warrant was issued for Engstrom’s Snapchat user data. The search found approximately 25 photos of child sexual abuse and chat messages sharing the images, according to court records.

Police also searched Engstrom’s apartment where they seized a computer, cell phone, and memory devices. The court documents say when Engstrom was interviewed by police he told them that “he received sexual gratification from the images.”

Engstrom is now charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor and the Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Torrey Westrom
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jason Markusen
UPDATE: West Fargo School Board accepts Legacy Elementary principal’s resignation after allegations of inappropriate behavior
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Names released in deadly crash near Mooreton

Latest News

Death penalty notice withdrawn for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.
Death penalty notice withdrawn for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.
Cass County home damaged following fire
Cass County home damaged following fire
Death penalty notice withdrawn for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.
Four-year-old Travis visits the Wadena Fire Department on March 13, 2023.
Young boy visits Wadena firefighters who saved him from burning home