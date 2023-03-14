Cavalier Public Schools closed again Wednesday despite no threat found

CAVALIER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cavalier Public Schools announced on their social media page Tuesday night they have cancelled classes again Wednesday amid school shooting threats.

While local law enforcement investigations have concluded that no substantiated threat of violence exists regarding Monday’s social media post at Cavalier School, officials say students and staff will again not have school for students on March 15th.

A screenshot of the original threat has been shared with Valley News Live that states: “I am going to shoot the school up. I came here and people are making fun of me seriously I will shoot it up.” This message has not been confirmed with law enforcement to be the actual threat.

The school asks that all staff report for work 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to prepare, train, and develop procedures and talking points for bringing staff and students back to the building on Thursday, March 16th. If anyone has any further information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Cavalier Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.