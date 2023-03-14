Cavalier Public Schools closed tomorrow after threat of gun violence made on social media
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to a threat of gun violence towards the school made through a social media site, school will be cancelled tomorrow, March, 14th at Cavalier School.
An investigation by law enforcement is underway. Authorities say they need to be sure this matter is resolved and all is safe before classes resume.
