Cat saved from apartment fire in Kindred

Kindred fire
Kindred fire(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a fire started at a Kindred apartment. It happened just before 1 PM Tuesday in the 100 block of Viking Circle.

The Sheriffs Office says one of the lower units in the apartment complex had flames coming out of the structure at the time of the call. Damage is mostly contained to a single unit, but some of other units sustained smoke and water damage. There are no reported injuries to residents or first responders. One cat was rescued.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Kindred Fire Department, Horace Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department, Kindred Ambulance, Sanford Ambulance, Red Cross, and the Salvation Army responded.

