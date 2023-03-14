Cass County home damaged following fire

ALICE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A home has substantial damage following a house fire in rural Cass County.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says it responded to a fire in the small town of Alice around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Three people were home at the time and they were all able to escape safely. The second floor of the home has most of the damage.

The Casselton Fire Dept. says it started on scene until around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The cause is under investigation.

