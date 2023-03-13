Cooking with Cash Wa
Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser...
FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy's cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man’s arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra’s owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.

