Strong Wind Tuesday Brings Blowing Snow Risk

TONIGHT - TUESDAY

Even with some slow warming today, it’s still been cool! Mostly sunny skies have been nice with a very light breeze out of the north. This evening, we will see a bit more in the way of clouds. The winds will pick back up, out of the south this time. Those south winds will result in blustery weather and warmer temps as we head into Tuesday.

Tomorrow morning will be cool as well, but milder than Monday’s lows. Single digits on either side of zero to start the day will give way to warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s along with a few clouds and gusty winds out of the southeast. Those blustery winds may lead to some drifting snow from time-to-time, which will be something to watch for hazardous travel. Gusts may approach 40-45 mph at times.

END OF WEEK STORM CHANCE: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY & FRIDAY

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is shaping up to be one of the better days of the week aside from the cool, but sunny day we had on Monday. We start the day warmer than the last few mornings with lows in the teens to near 20. We remain under mostly cloudy skies while temperatures warm into the low to mid 30s. Later in the day is when we start to see a few changes taking shape to round out the week. There may be a spotty snow shower but most holds off until Thursday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: At this time, the snow looks to be mainly across the south and east on Thursday, but not all forecast models are in agreement at this time which also adds to the uncertainty of impacts within our region. We will be keeping a very close eye on this system for you as many are ready for a break from the wintry weather! In addition, strong winds could develop around the low leading to blowing/drifting. Lows and highs will be in the teens to low 20s as temperatures hold mainly steady Thursday. Heading into Friday, morning lows once again return to the single digits. The light snow could last overnight through much of the day on Friday which could put a damper on any St. Patrick’s Day plans. The wind will be another issue, leading to blowing snow, reduced visibility in spots, and impacts to travel with icy roads. High temperatures Friday will mainly be in the teens.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events. That’s if we don’t get too much snow leading up to events Saturday! Saturday morning will be colder with single digits, but the afternoon warms generally into the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Mostly sunny skies are expected again Sunday. Sunday morning lows drop again into the single digits either side of zero - a few degrees colder than Saturday morning. The afternoon, though, will be a few degrees warmer in the teens to mid 20s.

UNSETTLED INTO THE LONGER RANGE FORECAST:

Monday and Tuesday are looking to be generally quiet - highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, we do have eyes on Wednesday-Friday. There is potential for more wintry weather. We are monitoring the chance for some rain/snow/ice along with wind as well. It’s far too soon for any details, but we will bring you updates as it nears.

