One arrested, accused of burglary and stealing a vehicle in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges, accused of burglary and stealing a vehicle in Fargo last week.

Lee Hopkins, 34, was arrested Friday, Mar. 10 for theft of property, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.

Officers say they were called to a south Fargo home that afternoon for a burglary. However, when they arrived they say the suspect, Hopkins, was no longer in the area.

Later that evening, police say they returned to the home when a neighbor reported seeing a vehicle return and Hopkins appeared to be armed. Police say the vehicle Hopkins was in had been reported stolen.

Officers say he was initially uncooperative, but police continued to issue commands and later peacefully detained him.

