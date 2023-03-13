Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors unsure new conditions will fix problems at Moorhead nightclub

Classic Touch
Classic Touch(Valley News Live)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Operations at a new Moorhead nightclub are once again under the microscope after an influx of noise and parking complaints in its first weeks, and now an open investigation in to a shots fired incident over the weekend.

Moorhead’s city planner will be laying out 19 conditions for Classic Touch nightclub located in the 1500 block of 11th St. N. at Monday’s city council meeting, but those who live next door to the club aren’t confident the terms will fix the problems.

More than 20 shots were fired outside of the nightclub early saturday morning, and while the bar is just 75 yards from Barry Olsen’s back door, he says thankfully he didn’t hear a thing. However, he says that doesn’t mean it hasn’t left an unsettling feeling in the neighborhood.

“It’s very concerning,”

Olsen has already aired his concerns on the new business to city leaders, and says he and his neighbors are hard working citizens; Some young families, others folks long retired.

“For most of us, I would say bed time is at least between 10 and 11 o’clock,” Olsen said.

And that’s why he says both the amount of noise and lack of parking have the area unhappy and raising safety concerns with their new neighbor.

“To have the noise factor like that is definitely going to cut the resale of our homes if it becomes something that the city turns a blind eye to,” Olsen said. “For the occupancy that they’re allowed, if they reach that occupancy, our streets would be full of cars.”

City officials say most of the neighborhood’s concerns will be addressed in Monday’s presentation drafted for the nightclub which would include closing times to change to 1 a.m. on weekends and midnight on weekdays. It would also require a sound fence and a better parking lot. If those ideas will actually solve the issues, other neighbors tell Valley News Live, they’re not sure, and say they feel the club has already ran out of second chances.

The Moorhead city council begins Monday at 5:30 p.m.

