A Much Calmer Week

EVENING CURRENTS:

Right now, we have clear skies for much of the area. The only clouds that remain from this weekend’s storm are in Lakes Country up to northern Minnesota.

The winds are still fairly strong as well. In the south, they are blowing at about 20 mph, while in the north, the winds are much weaker. They are blowing at about 15 mph in the Northern Valley.

Temperatures are a bit on the chilly side. They are coldest up in the Devils Lake Basin. Up there, the temps are around 10°. In Lakes Country, on the other hand, the temperatures are in the 20s still.

Wind chills, however, are starting to get pretty chilly. Much of North Dakota has wind chills below zero. Things are feeling a bit better in Minnesota, though. There, wind chill temperatures are around 10°.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Overnight, we will see the winds continue to diminish in strength. We could still see a stray flurry or two still. There is a higher chance for these flurries for folks in Lakes Country.

By morning, things will be pretty chilly. In fact, some places up in the Devils Lake Basin will wake up to temperatures below zero. Down in Lakes Country, though, temps will be around 10°. The winds will have calmed down and we will have cloudy skies.

By lunch tomorrow, we will have some clearing skies. The clouds will continue to clear throughout the afternoon hours. At lunch, though, temperatures will still be fairly chilly. Things will be warmer on the Minnesota side of the river, since they started the day a bit warmer.

By the evening, we will see a bit more in the way of clouds. The winds will pick back up, out of the south this time. Those south winds will result in warmer temps as we head into Tuesday. By the evening, however, most places will have a temperature around 20°.

Fargo: 5-8″ Fergus Falls: 5-8″

Grand Forks: 7-11″ Detroit Lakes: 5-8″

Devils Lake: 7-11″ Thief River Falls: 5-8″

Jamestown: 2-5″ Park Rapids: 7-11″

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The sun will return on Monday as high (and dry!) pressure filters in behind the weekend storm. The high pressure brings colder air, though. Temperatures in the morning will be in the single digits on either side of zero. Some in northern ND could see teens below zero in the morning. By Monday afternoon, temperatures peak in the teens northwest and low 20s southeast. Tuesday morning will be quite chilly as well by mid-March standards. Single digits on either side of zero to start the day will give way to warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s along with a few clouds and gusty winds out of the southeast.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer temperatures welcome us Wednesday along with more cloud cover. Morning lows will be off to a mild start in the upper teens and low 20s. Highs reach the 30s for most! However, we are watching the potential for some snow making its way into the area on Thursday night. At this time, the snow looks to be mainly across the south, but we will be keeping an eye on it. Highs will be in the 20s.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: The snow could last overnight through much of the day on Friday which could put a damper on any St. Patrick’s Day plans. The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events! Both Saturday morning will be colder with single digits, but the afternoon temperatures both days warm generally into the 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions both days.

