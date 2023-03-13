Moorhead Police asking for the public’s assistance with information regarding a weekend shot’s fired call

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead police department is asking for the public for any information they may have regarding a weekend shots fired call.

Police say they responded to a call on Saturday March 11, at approximately 1:50 a.m. at the 1500 Block of 11th Street N. Police say witnesses standing on the east side of the street stated a vehicle exited a lot on the west side of the roadway and began firing several shots in the air as they traveled northbound.

Officers say no one was injured and they didn’t locate any bullet holes but they did find over twenty 9-millimeter bullet casings on the roadway.

The Moorhead Police Department has identified the suspect vehicle as a gray Nissan Altima with North Dakota plates. The suspect was believed to have continued northbound into the Oakport Township area and become stuck on 52nd Ave N. Three people walked away from the vehicle and were picked up by a white car.

Assistance is requested from anyone traveling in that area between the hours of 1:50 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on March 11 who may have witnessed anyone walking or being picked up to contact the Moorhead Police Department. Area residents with surveillance equipment that captured similar activity should also contact the Moorhead Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

